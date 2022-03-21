Fractal Hits Market Capitalization of $915,607.87 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $915,607.87 and approximately $63,861.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.04 or 0.07093920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,897.99 or 1.00042409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041149 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.