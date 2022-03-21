Founders Capital Management Sells 635 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,421,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

