Formation Fi (FORM) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Formation Fi has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $605,874.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.65 or 0.07069573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,994.11 or 0.99809314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041041 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars.

