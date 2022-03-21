FMC (NYSE:FMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.54

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.54 and last traded at $130.73, with a volume of 49246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Get FMC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,825,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.