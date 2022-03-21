Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £149 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £149 ($193.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($207.93) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a £138 ($179.45) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($212.61) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($203.82) to £134.50 ($174.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.56) to £138 ($179.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £148.66 ($193.31).

FLTR traded down GBX 376 ($4.89) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 9,216 ($119.84). 446,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of £119.96. The firm has a market cap of £16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($98.83) and a 1 year high of £170.05 ($221.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

