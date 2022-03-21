Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UZAPF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.50.

UZAPF opened at $170.88 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.31.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

