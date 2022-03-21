Fleetwood Bank Co. (FLEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
OTCMKTS FLEW opened at $81.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. Fleetwood Bank has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $82.00.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
