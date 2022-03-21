Fleetwood Bank Co. (FLEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS FLEW opened at $81.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. Fleetwood Bank has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

