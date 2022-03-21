Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s Largest Position

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 3.1% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,851. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

