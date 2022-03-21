First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140,016 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

