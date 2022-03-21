Financial Survey: Trupanion (TRUP) vs. Its Peers

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Trupanion to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -102.76 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.11

Trupanion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trupanion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus target price of $126.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.22%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

