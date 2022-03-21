Financial Comparison: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) vs. Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rackspace Technology and Infinite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 5 5 0 2.50 Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.31%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Volatility and Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Infinite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -7.25% 15.14% 3.23% Infinite Group -21.72% -0.73% -104.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Infinite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.78 -$218.30 million ($1.05) -10.70 Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.66 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Infinite Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

