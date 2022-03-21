Financial Analysis: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JFrog and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 4 4 0 2.50 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

JFrog currently has a consensus target price of $45.57, suggesting a potential upside of 84.28%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JFrog and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $206.68 million 11.03 -$64.20 million ($0.67) -36.91 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.52 -$13.91 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFrog.

Volatility & Risk

JFrog has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.62, meaning that its stock price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -31.06% -8.23% -6.29% Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58%

Summary

JFrog beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance. Its products include JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance across IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. The company's products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro Team, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud, DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), which secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform, DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), which secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux, and OSX, ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac, ArcMail, which provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions, FileFacets, which provides data classification and governance technology, supporting CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops, WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify r

