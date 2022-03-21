Financial Analysis: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) & Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock 11.88% 22.08% 12.59%

65.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Her Imports and Shutterstock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.86%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Her Imports.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock $773.41 million 4.49 $91.88 million $2.46 38.61

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Volatility & Risk

Her Imports has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Her Imports on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Her Imports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

