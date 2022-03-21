Financial Analysis: Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) vs. Its Competitors

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Artemis Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -20.00 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.67

Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 3.23, suggesting that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 93 377 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 30.17%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics rivals beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Artemis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a shell company, which does not have any business operations. The company was founded by Nathalie Babazadeh and Kacey Mor-Vu on April 22, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.