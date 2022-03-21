Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLDR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,772 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

