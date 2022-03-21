FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.91.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.47.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in FedEx by 240.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

