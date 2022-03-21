FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $218.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.