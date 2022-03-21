Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Exelon by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Exelon by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

