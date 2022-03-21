Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Exelon by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,780,000 after acquiring an additional 835,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 47.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,106,000 after acquiring an additional 823,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,802,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

