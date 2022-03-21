Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $85,175.17 and $1,101.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,848.94 or 0.06967059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00090576 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

