ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.60. 2,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.