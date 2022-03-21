Equalizer (EQZ) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $192,892.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.80 or 0.07033560 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.75 or 0.99735504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041152 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

