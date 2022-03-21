EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE:NPO opened at $108.07 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

