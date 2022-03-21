Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.08 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.
