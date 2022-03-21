Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.08 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

