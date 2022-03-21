Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. 15,983,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

