Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 84,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.