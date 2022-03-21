Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMRAF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EMRAF opened at $47.55 on Monday. Emera has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

