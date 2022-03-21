Elite Education Group International Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 24th (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Thursday, March 24th. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

EEIQ opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40. Elite Education Group International has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEIQ. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elite Education Group International in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elite Education Group International during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

