Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer James Halliday Sells 41,667 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Shares of EFN opened at C$12.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.04. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$13.25 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.72.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

