Efinity Hits Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,837.31 or 0.06951544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,850.68 or 1.00085954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00040413 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

