Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.