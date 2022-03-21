Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 202,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

