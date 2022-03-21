Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.
Shares of DUOL opened at $88.68 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 34,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 764,960 shares of company stock valued at $68,877,981 and sold 3,236 shares valued at $324,784.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Duolingo (Get Rating)
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
