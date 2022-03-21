DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.83.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

