Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRVN stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 516,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.