DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DKNG stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

