Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $42,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $108.75. 8,205,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.