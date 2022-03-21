Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $165.80. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

