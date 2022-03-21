Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,074 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,063 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,786,000 after purchasing an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,459,000 after buying an additional 1,818,126 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. 7,589,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,702,313. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

