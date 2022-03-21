Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after buying an additional 1,004,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,730,000 after buying an additional 854,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $121.76. 4,110,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

