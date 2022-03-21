Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,469 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.54. 1,930,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,511. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

