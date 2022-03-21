Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 509,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.46. 1,145,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,654. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

