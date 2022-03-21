Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,543. The company has a market capitalization of $337.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

