DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading 4.2% Higher

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.52. 40,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,838,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.51.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
