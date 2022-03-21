DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $95.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

