Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 336 ($4.37).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($3.99) to GBX 306 ($3.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 349 ($4.54) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

LON DLG opened at GBX 276.60 ($3.60) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.21) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

