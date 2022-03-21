Diligent Investors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after purchasing an additional 740,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 453,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.