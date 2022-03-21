Diligent Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 642.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 130,444 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,082.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 279,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

EJAN opened at $28.39 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.