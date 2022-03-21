Diligent Investors LLC Has $511,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of MMM opened at $148.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

