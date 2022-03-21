DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in DexCom by 74.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 387.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $468.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.44 and its 200-day moving average is $514.51. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

